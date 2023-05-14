close

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,800; silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
Source: Pexels

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,150, respectively.

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
Gold price rose Rs 110 in Sunday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,800, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed a fall of Rs 200 per kilogram, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,800.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,950, Rs 61,850, and Rs 62,350, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,650.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,150, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 88,500.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 74,800.


Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,800; silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

Source: Pexels
1 min read

