Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,800; silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,800



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,650. Gold price rose Rs 110 in Sunday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,800, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed a fall of Rs 200 per kilogram, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,950, Rs 61,850, and Rs 62,350, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,800.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,150, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,650.

