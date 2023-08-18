Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 380 during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,020, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,500.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 350, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,020.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,170, Rs 59,020, and Rs 59,520, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,100.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,250, Rs 54,100, and Rs 54,560, respectively.

US gold edged up from 5-month lows on Friday as the dollar and bond yields slightly fell from highs, but bullion was set for its fourth consecutive weekly decline on concerns over the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer interest rate outlook.

Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to $1,892.70 per ounce by 0141 GMT, after touching its lowest since mid-March on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,923.20.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell from their highest levels since October, while the dollar index dropped 0.3 per cent, making non-yielding bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot silver jumped 0.8 per cent to $22.86 an ounce and platinum climbed 1 per cent to $898.40.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 72,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)