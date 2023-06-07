Gold price rises Rs 320 to Rs 60,650; silver up Rs 500 at Rs 73,500

Gold price rose Rs 320 in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,650, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 300 to Rs 55,600.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,800, Rs 60,700, and Rs 61,100, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,650.