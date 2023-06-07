Gold price rises Rs 320 to Rs 60,650; silver up Rs 500 at Rs 73,500

Gold price rose Rs 320 in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,650, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 300 to Rs 55,600.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,650.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,800, Rs 60,700, and Rs 61,100, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,000, respectively.
US gold prices were flat on Wednesday as cautious traders awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision at its policy meeting next week, although a softer dollar kept the bullion supported.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,963.83 per ounce by 0027 GMT. US gold futures were listless at $1,980.20.
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $23.6131 per ounce, platinum added 0.3 per cent to $1,034.55, and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,419.07.
(With inputs from Reuters)
