Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,080

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 64,080, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500, according to the website.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,080.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 64,230, Rs 64,080, and Rs 64,680, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 58,890, Rs 58,740, and Rs 59,290, respectively.

At Rs 73,500, the price of one kilogram of silver was identical in Delhi and Mumbai. Silver prices in Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 76,900.