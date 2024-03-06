Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,860

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,860 | File image

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 64,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800, according to the website.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 65,010, Rs 64,860, and Rs 65,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,460.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 59,610, Rs 59,460, and Rs,60,160, respectively.

At Rs 74,800, the price of one kilogram of silver was identical in Delhi and Mumbai. Silver prices in Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 78,300.



