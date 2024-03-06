Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,860

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,460.

gold silver

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,860 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 64,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800, according to the website.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,460.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 65,010, Rs 64,860, and Rs 65,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,460.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 59,610, Rs 59,460, and Rs,60,160, respectively.

At Rs 74,800, the price of one kilogram of silver was identical in Delhi and Mumbai. Silver prices in Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 78,300.

 

Also Read

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,080

Palm oil dips on stronger ringgit, prospects of lower India purchases

Sugar output declines by 1.19% to 25.53 MT so far this marketing year: ISMA

Gold slips Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 64,080

Gold declines Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; trading at Rs 74,300/kg

Topics : Gold Price Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon