Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040; silver declines Rs 300 to Rs 76,200



The price of ten grams of 22-carat was also unchanged at Rs 55,950. Gold price remained unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,190, Rs 61,100, and Rs 61,530, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,040.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,100, Rs 56,000, and Rs 56,400, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,950.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,986.71 per ounce by 0042 GMT, but was headed for a 0.2 per cent weekly gain. US gold prices were little changed on Friday, but were headed for a small weekly gain due to a weaker dollar and lingering economic concerns, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy move next week.



The dollar index was largely unchanged on the day, but was set for a weekly fall, making gold less expensive for other currencies holders. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,996.20.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,000. Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $24.88 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,079.67 per ounce. Palladium inched 0.1 per cent lower to $1,494.18.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,200.



(With inputs from Reuters)

