Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040; silver declines Rs 300 to Rs 76,200

Gold price remained unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat was also unchanged at Rs 55,950.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,040.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,190, Rs 61,100, and Rs 61,530, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,950.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,100, Rs 56,000, and Rs 56,400, respectively.
Also Read
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600
Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged
Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,050, silver unchanged at Rs 76,500
Global economic uncertainty means higher oil prices; forecasts unreliable
Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700
Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,700; silver unchanged at Rs 76,400
Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices
US gold prices were little changed on Friday, but were headed for a small weekly gain due to a weaker dollar and lingering economic concerns, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy move next week.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,986.71 per ounce by 0042 GMT, but was headed for a 0.2 per cent weekly gain.
US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,996.20.
The dollar index was largely unchanged on the day, but was set for a weekly fall, making gold less expensive for other currencies holders.
Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $24.88 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,079.67 per ounce. Palladium inched 0.1 per cent lower to $1,494.18.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,000.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,200.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)