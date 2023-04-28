close

Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040; silver declines Rs 300 to Rs 76,200

The price of ten grams of 22-carat was unchanged at Rs 55,950

BS Web Team New Delhi
gold, gold prices

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,100, Rs 56,000, and Rs 56,400, respectively.

Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Gold price remained unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,040, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat was also unchanged at Rs 55,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,040.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,190, Rs 61,100, and Rs 61,530, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,950.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,100, Rs 56,000, and Rs 56,400, respectively.

US gold prices were little changed on Friday, but were headed for a small weekly gain due to a weaker dollar and lingering economic concerns, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy move next week.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,986.71 per ounce by 0042 GMT, but was headed for a 0.2 per cent weekly gain.

US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,996.20.
The dollar index was largely unchanged on the day, but was set for a weekly fall, making gold less expensive for other currencies holders.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $24.88 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,079.67 per ounce. Palladium inched 0.1 per cent lower to $1,494.18.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,200.

(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

