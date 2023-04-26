Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

Gold price rose by Rs 220 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices went up by Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,420, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,300, respectively.
Gold prices held steady around the key $2,000-per-ounce mark on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance and sought more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory from upcoming US economic data.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,999.09 per ounce by 0042 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,010.20.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,700.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,700.
Spot silver ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $25.06 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,094.12, and palladium climbed 1 per cent to $1,498.95.
(With inputs from Reuters)