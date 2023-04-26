close

Gold price rises by Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver up by Rs 300 at Rs 76,700

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 55,850

New Delhi
Gold

Gold

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Gold price rose by Rs 220 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices went up by Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 55,850.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,420, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,300, respectively.
 

Gold prices held steady around the key $2,000-per-ounce mark on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance and sought more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory from upcoming US economic data.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,999.09 per ounce by 0042 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,010.20.
 
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,700.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,700.
Spot silver ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $25.06 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,094.12, and palladium climbed 1 per cent to $1,498.95.

(With inputs from Reuters) 
First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

