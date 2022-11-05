Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

-
Gold prices fell during Saturrday's early trade with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 46,090 after falling by Rs 10 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,000.
Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,280, after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,240, Rs 46,140, and Rs 47,160, respectively.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 46,090.
The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 50,430, Rs 50,330, and Rs 50,450, respectively.
The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 50,280.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata and Bengaluru, as it is trading at Rs 60,000.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 64,440.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 10:32 IST
