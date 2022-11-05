JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold trading at Rs 51,110 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,900/kg
Gold prices rise by Rs 51 to Rs 50,964; silver drops Rs 502 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,780 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 59,500/kg
India's gold demand hits pre-pandemic levels; Q3 gold demand up 14%: WGC
Gold prices decline by Rs 160 per 10 gram; silver trades at Rs 57,500/kg
MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here
India's gold demand declines as inflation depresses rural demand
Gold prices set for seventh monthly fall as dollar and yields weigh
Gold trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 57,500/kg
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Indices eke out gains to end week in green; Sensex gains 113 points
Business Standard

Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,240, Rs 46,140, and Rs 47,160, respectively.

Topics
Gold Prices | gold and silver prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold, Precious metal
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices fell during Saturrday's early trade with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 46,090 after falling by Rs 10 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,000.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,280, after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,240, Rs 46,140, and Rs 47,160, respectively.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 46,090.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 50,430, Rs 50,330, and Rs 50,450, respectively.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 50,280.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata and Bengaluru, as it is trading at Rs 60,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 64,440.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.