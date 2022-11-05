Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

prices fell during Saturrday's early trade with 10 grams of 22-carat trading at Rs 46,090 after falling by Rs 10 from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,000.

Ten grams of 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,280, after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and is Rs 46,240, Rs 46,140, and Rs 47,160, respectively.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 46,090.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and is Rs 50,430, Rs 50,330, and Rs 50,450, respectively.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in and Hyderabad at Rs 50,280.

The price of 1 kg of in and Mumbai is at par with the price of in and Bengaluru, as it is trading at Rs 60,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in and Hyderabad is Rs 64,440.