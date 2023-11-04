Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,750; silver unchanged at Rs 74,800 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was the same as yesterday, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 61,900, Rs 61,750, and Rs 62,180, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,600.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,750, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,000, respectively.

US gold prices gained on Friday as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after weak US jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,994.28 per ounce by 3:14 p.m. ET (1914 GMT), after hitting a session high of $2,003.69. US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent higher at $1,999.2.

Adding to gold's shine, the dollar index fell 1 per cent and benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell to an over one-month low after the data.

Spot silver was up 2 per cent at $23.21 per ounce, platinum rose 1.5% to $932.78 and palladium added 1.8 per cent to $1,119.21.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,100.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)