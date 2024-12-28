Business Standard

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 78,010, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 78,010, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,010

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,160 (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,510.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,010.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,160.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,660.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400.  In Mumbai, price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,600.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
US Gold edged lower in light trading on Friday and was poised for a weekly gain, as investors awaited cues on the US economy to anticipate the Federal Reserve's interest rate path for 2025 and the incoming Donald Trump administration's policies.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,630.28 per ounce, as of 0221 GMT. 
 
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $29.75 per ounce and palladium shed 0.3 per cent to $922.58, while platinum added 0.1 per cent to $936.85. All three metals were headed for weekly gains. 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

