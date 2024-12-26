Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 77,460, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 91,600 per kg

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 77,460, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 91,600 per kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,460

Gold, Gold Coin

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,610 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,460 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,460.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,610.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,010.

Also Read

Gold

Gold and silver have gained 30% in last 1 year: What to expect in 2025

Gold, jewellery

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,300 per kg

Gold

Gold steadies in thin trade as investors assess Fed policy outlook

Gold

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 77,450, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 91,500 per kg

Gold

52 kg gold, Rs 9.86 crore cash found in abandoned SUV near Bhopal forest

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,160.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,600. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,100.
 
US Gold inched higher on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade, as investors focused on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy and anticipated tariff policies under President-elect Donald Trump, both of which could influence the metal's direction in the coming year.
 
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,619.59 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT.
 
Spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $29.67 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.7 per cent to $938.25 and palladium shed 0.7 per cent to $946.50.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold edges higher in holiday trading, focus remains on Fed outlook

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,440, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,300 per kg

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,440

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices: White metal slips over 5% in 2 days; check trading strategy

Photo: PTI

Gold prices to remain under pressure in near-term; check key levels

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon