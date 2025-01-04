Business Standard

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 79,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,610

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,360. Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,210 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,210.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,360.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,760.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 92,600. 
 
In Mumbai, price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,600.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 100,100.
 
US gold prices retreated from a three-week high on Friday, pressured by a robust dollar, while markets braced for potential economic and trade shifts under US President-elect Donald Trump.
 
Spot gold eased 0.6 per cent to $2,641.52 an ounce at 01:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT), after hitting its highest level since Dec. 13 earlier in the session. Bullion is up about 0.8 per cent for the week so far.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $29.63 per ounce, platinum added 1.9 per cent to $940.80, and palladium gained 1.7 per cent to $926.51.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

