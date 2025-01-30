Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 82,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400 per kg

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 82,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,960

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,860 | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,860 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,860.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 83,010.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,960.

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold strikes fresh all-time high of Rs 83,750 per 10 gm amid renewed buying

Gold

Gold strategy on Jan 29: Support at Rs 79,400; Resistance at Rs 81,400

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 81,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,240; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 96,400 per kg

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,410; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 97,400 per kg

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 76,110.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.
 
US gold prices were flat in early Asian hours on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady offered little clarity on the US monetary policy path this year.
 
The US central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday and its Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would wait for signs of further progress on inflation, or of labor market weakness before it would cut interest rates further.
 
Spot gold were little changed at $2,671.79 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. US gold futures added 0.2 per cent to $2,774.50.
 
Spot silver was up 0.2 per cent at $30.85 per ounce, platinum added 0.7 per cent to 952.49, and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $967.38. 
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 82,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 97,600

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,230; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 96,400 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold hits fresh all-time high of Rs 82,900 per 10 gm, silver falls Rs 500

Russian oil

Amid US sanctions, oil buyers pull all levers to replace Russian shipments

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Oil prices extend losses amid uncertainty over Trump tariff impact

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Federal Reserve Jerome Powell US monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon