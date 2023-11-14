Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,490 per 10g

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 90, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,450

gold silver

File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 100 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,490, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 600, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 90, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,450.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 60,640, Rs 60,490, and Rs 60,980, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 55,600, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,900, respectively.  

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 72,400.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,400.

(With inputs from Reuters)



Also Read

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold prices hold steady as investors awaits key US inflation data

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 61,090, silver jumps Rs 800 to Rs 74,000

Gold price fall Rs 440 to Rs 60,760, silver declines Rs 300 to 73,200

Gold once again glitters with the double-digit returns, shows data

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 61,200, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon