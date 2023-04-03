Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,000

Gold price remained unchanged from last close during Monday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also saw no change with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold traded at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,650, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,600, respectively.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was Rs 74,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad was Rs 77,700.



Spot silver shed 0.7 per cent to $23.91 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5% at $986.39, while palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,461.80. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,962.36 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.3 per cent to $1,980.10.

(With Reuters inputs)