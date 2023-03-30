close

Gold price increases by Rs 220 to Rs 59,670, silver remains unchanged

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 54,700

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Gold prices rise by Rs 220 from last close during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,670, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remain unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 54,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,670.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,490, Rs 59,820, and Rs 59,720, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,850, Rs 54,750, and Rs 55,450, respectively.

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as easing concerns about the global banking system fed risk appetite and curbed some safe-haven bullion bids.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,960.52 per ounce, as of 0346 GMT, falling for a second session. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,977.00.
The dollar index was 0.1% higher, making bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies, while Asian stocks rose. [USD/] [MKTS/GLOB]

Gold rose above the $2,000 mark after the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders earlier this month, but has since ceded gains as authorities stepped in with rescue measures, including UBS' takeover of ailing Credit Suisse and First Citizens BancShares' deal to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 73,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,000.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.32 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $965.51 and palladium edged up 0.1% to $1,440.61.
First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

