Gold price increases by Rs 220 to Rs 59,670, silver remains unchanged

Gold prices rise by Rs 220 from last close during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,670, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remain unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 54,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,490, Rs 59,820, and Rs 59,720, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,670.