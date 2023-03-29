Gold prices fall Rs 240 to Rs 59,450, silver declines to Rs 73,000 per kg



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 210 to Rs 54,500. Gold prices fell by Rs 240 from last close during Tuesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices declined Rs 300 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,600, Rs 59,500, and Rs 60,110, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,450.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,650, Rs 54,550, and Rs 55,100, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,550.

Spot gold was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1,970.79 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT, after rising 1% on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,972.30. US gold prices edged down on Wednesday as the dollar steadied, while fears abated about a bigger fallout from the global banking sector crisis after efforts by regulators to shore up investor confidence.



Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.33 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $962.96 and palladium was also listless at $1,419.39. The dollar index was 0.1 per cent higher, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

(With inputs from Reuters)