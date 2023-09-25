Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,950/10g

The price of 24-carat gold remains unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,950, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 75,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 59,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,100, Rs 59,950, and Rs 60,230, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,100, Rs 54,950, and Rs 55,210, respectively.

Gold prices steadied on Monday after eking out a narrow 0.1 per cent gain last week, as investors assessed US Federal Reserve officials' warning of further interest rate hikes ahead of a consumer inflation gauge due later this week.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,924.54 per ounce by 0051 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,944.30.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $23.55 per ounce

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,800 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 79,300.

(With inputs from Reuters)