Gold up by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,900/10g

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,900, according to the GoodReturns website. On the other hand, silver remained unchanged, with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,700.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,050, Rs 59,900, and Rs 60,330, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,910.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,060, Rs 54,910, and Rs 55,310, respectively.

US gold prices were flat on Monday as investors continued to price in a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve at their policy meeting this week with a focus on the US central bank's rate outlook.

Spot gold was listless at $1,924.29 per ounce by 0056 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $1,946.10.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.07 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $927.29 and palladium was flat at $1,248.73

One kg of silver is currently trading at 74,700 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 78,200.

(With inputs from Reuters)