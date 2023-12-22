Sensex (    %)
                        
Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,000, silver rises Rs 700 to Rs 79,200

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 57,750

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,900, Rs 57,750, and Rs 58,250, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,000, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver witnessed climbed Rs 700 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,200.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 57,750.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,000.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,150, Rs 63,000, and Rs 63,550, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,900, Rs 57,750, and Rs 58,250, respectively. 

US gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest level in nearly three weeks, as rising bets of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts early next year pushed the dollar and bond yields lower ahead of much awaited US inflation data later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,047.42 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 4 earlier in the session. Bullion has risen 1.4 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,058.80 per ounce.

Spot silver was steady at $24.39 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $961.56 and palladium was flat at $1,213.19.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,700.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Federal Reserve

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

