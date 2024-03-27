Gold slips Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 66,700

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,290, Rs 61,140, and Rs 61,990, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of silver selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,140 per 10 grams.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66850, Rs 66,700, and Rs 67,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,290, Rs 61,140, and Rs 61,990, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,400.

US gold prices held firm on Wednesday, supported by lower US Treasury yields, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve policy.

Spot gold was steady at $2,178.31 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, following two sessions of gains. Gold prices hit a record high last week after Fed policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce interest by three-quarters of a percentage point by 2024 end despite recent high inflation readings.

Spot silver was steady at $24.42 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $903.70 and palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $990.98.





(With inputs from Reuters)