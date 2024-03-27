Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold slips Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 66,700

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,140

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,290, Rs 61,140, and Rs 61,990, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of silver selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,140 per 10 grams.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66850, Rs 66,700, and Rs 67,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,290, Rs 61,140, and Rs 61,990, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,400.

US gold prices held firm on Wednesday, supported by lower US Treasury yields, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the Federal Reserve policy.

Spot gold was steady at $2,178.31 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, following two sessions of gains. Gold prices hit a record high last week after Fed policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce interest by three-quarters of a percentage point by 2024 end despite recent high inflation readings.

Spot silver was steady at $24.42 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $903.70 and palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $990.98.


(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,810, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 77,900

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,810, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 67,430, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 78,600

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 66,320, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,900

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,340, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver demand gold silver prices Silver jewellery export Silver Gold Bullion industry Gold jewellery Silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon