Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,340, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,810

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,960, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,360, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,810.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,490, Rs 66,340, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,960, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,360, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,400.

US Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,159.50 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. US gold futures also edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,162.60.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.48 per cent to 837.35 tons on Tuesday from 833.32 tons in the prior session.

Swiss gold exports in February fell month-on-month, coming off an eight-year high that was powered by demand ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $24.94 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $891.50 and palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $991.43.

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Gold declines Rs 10, silver slips Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 65,860

Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 66,090

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 66,100, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,900

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,120, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,100

Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 65,830


(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon