Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,810, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,960, Rs 66,810, and Rs 67,460, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,390, Rs 61,240, and Rs 61,840, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,400.