Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 67,430, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 78,600

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 67,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 61,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,430.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 67,580, Rs 67,430, and Rs 68,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 61,960, Rs 61,810, and Rs 62,360, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 78,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 81,600.

Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for a fourth weekly rise in five after the Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate cut projections for the year, boosting investor sentiment.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,183.93 per ounce, as of 0117 GMT, after hitting an all-time high on Thursday. Bullion has risen 1.3 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures were also up 0.1 per cent at $2,186 per ounce.

Spot silver was flat at $24.77 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.3 per cent to $904.95 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,009.21.

(With inputs from Reuters)