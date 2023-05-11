close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

Some experts expect the crop size to be even lower at just 5 million bags, which has created a panic in the market

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Jeera

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jeera prices rose to an all-time high of Rs 48,000 per quintal a few days back and are threatening to breach the Rs 50,000-mark over speculation of a more-than-expected drop in production. 
According to traders’ assessments, jeera production is estimated to be 8-12 per cent lower in FY24 at 6.5 million bags as against the initial estimate of 7.5 million bags (1 bag=50 kg). The drop in production is due to unseasonal rainfall in March. Last year’s production was also lower at 6.6 million bags compared to 8-8.5 million bags in the 2021-22 crop year.

Some experts expect the crop size to be even lower at just 5 million bags, which has created a panic in the market. 
The Centre, in its last advanced estimates, said jeera production will be 200,798 tonnes (4-4.5 million bags) in FY24. According to a report by Origo Commodities, after the unseasonal rainfall, daily jeera arrivals dropped to 25,000-30,000 bags (1 bag=55 kg) across the country, half of last year.

However, some experts said prices were shooting up due to speculative activity in the major markets. “Such record prices aren’t sustainable and there will be a sharp correction in the coming weeks,” a researcher from a leading commodity trading firm said.

Also Read

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

After wild swing, jeera prices fall 22% on hopes of higher output

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Sebi allows FPIs direct mkt access to exchange traded commodity derivatives

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 61,630


Topics : Jeera prices Commodity prices

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Equity MF flows drop to a five-month low of Rs 6,480 crore in April

Index fund investing may not get cheaper as MFs likely to avoid price war
4 min read

HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, says report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Laboratories QoQ showing catches a cold on weak US sales

Dr Reddy's
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Markets in consolidation phase; prudent to book profit now: Analysts

markets
4 min read

InterGlobe Aviation nears record high; stock surges 20% in one month

IndiGo
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

Adani companies
3 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance

Dr Reddy’s Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance
3 min read

Sensex, Nifty end flat; Dr Reddy's Labs drops 7%, L&T 5%, Adani Ent up 5%

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

markets
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon