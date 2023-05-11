Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

According to traders’ assessments, jeera production is estimated to be 8-12 per cent lower in FY24 at 6.5 million bags as against the initial estimate of 7.5 million bags (1 bag=50 kg). The drop in production is due to unseasonal rainfall in March. Last year’s production was also lower at 6.6 million bags compared to 8-8.5 million bags in the 2021-22 crop year.

Jeera prices rose to an all-time high of Rs 48,000 per quintal a few days back and are threatening to breach the Rs 50,000-mark over speculation of a more-than-expected drop in production.