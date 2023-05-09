Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,700. Gold price rose Rs 100 in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,850, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,100.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,000, Rs 61,900, and Rs 62,400, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,850.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,850, Rs 56,750, and Rs 57,200, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,700.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,023.41 per ounce, as of 0232 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $2,030.10. US gold prices flitted in a narrow range on Tuesday ahead of inflation data, which investors will scrutinise for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.



Bullion is considered an inflation hedge, but higher rates dent the non-yielding asset's appeal. If the inflation report comes hot and fans worries of another Fed rate hike in June, gold prices could eventually drop to $1,950-$1,920 level, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 78,100. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,500.

(With unputs from Reuters)