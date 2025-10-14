Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

In a statement, MCX and MCXCCL said they are closely monitoring derivatives contracts and will take necessary measures to ensure fair and transparent trade in line with regulatory norms

MCX

MCX offers trading in 30 kg and 5 kg silver futures and options, along with 1 kg silver futures contracts. The bourse noted recent sharp fluctuations in silver prices globally, which have also been reflected domestically. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), the clearing arm of MCX, has increased margins on gold contracts by 1 percentage point and on silver by 1.5 percentage points in response to heightened global volatility in precious metals.
 
In a statement, MCX and MCXCCL said they are closely monitoring derivatives contracts and will take necessary measures to ensure fair and transparent trade in line with regulatory norms.
 
MCX offers trading in 30 kg and 5 kg silver futures and options, along with 1 kg silver futures contracts. The bourse noted recent sharp fluctuations in silver prices globally, which have also been reflected domestically.
 
 
This has been evident in the widening gap between prices of silver contracts traded on the exchange and rates in local physical markets. Market participants have also reported shortages of available silver stock in physical markets, adding to the volatility.
 
A day earlier, the National Stock Exchange’s clearing arm had also revised the minimum initial margin (IM) and short option minimum margin (SOMM) for gold and silver contracts across all variants.
 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

