Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,85,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,410 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,26,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,15,810.

Also Read

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Best returns in 20 yrs: How much to invest in Gold, Silver in Samvat 2082?

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,23,940; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,60,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold nears $4,000 an ounce for first time ever: What's driving the rally?

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,20,780, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,56,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,110.
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,85,100. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,97,100.
 
US gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday as renewed US-China trade tensions exacerbated broader uncertainty, bolstering safe-haven demand, while the prospects of US rate cuts lent support, with silver also reaching an all-time peak.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,124.79 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT, after having hit an all-time high of $4,131.52 earlier in session.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,143.10.
 
Elsewhere, platinum climbed 0.5 per cent to $1,653.45 and palladium gained 1.6 per cent to $1,498.25, hitting its highest level since May 2023.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

gold, gold stocks

Gold, silver surge to all-time highs on trade jitters, rate-cut optimism

gold, gold stocks

Gold rallies ₹1,950 to record high of ₹127,950 per 10 grams in Delhi

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,79,900

gold, gold stocks

Festive demand, US inflation data to steer gold prices next week: Analysts

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,23,700, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,74,100

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVETax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon