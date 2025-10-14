Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,85,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,410 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,26,340 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,15,810.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,110.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,85,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,97,100.
US gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday as renewed US-China trade tensions exacerbated broader uncertainty, bolstering safe-haven demand, while the prospects of US rate cuts lent support, with silver also reaching an all-time peak.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,124.79 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT, after having hit an all-time high of $4,131.52 earlier in session.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,143.10.
Elsewhere, platinum climbed 0.5 per cent to $1,653.45 and palladium gained 1.6 per cent to $1,498.25, hitting its highest level since May 2023.
(with inputs from Reuters)