Monday, October 13, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,79,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,220 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dropped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at  ₹1,25,070 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at  ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at  ₹1,25,220.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,14,990.
 

Also Read

gold, gold stocks

Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%premium

gold, gold stocks

Festive demand, US inflation data to steer gold prices next week: Analysts

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,23,700, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,74,100

Yen, Japan Currency

Yen rebounds as Japan coalition falters, gold shines above $4,000

gold jewellery

India holds 34,600 tonnes of gold, 3.1x the value of current equity holding

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,790. 
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,79,900. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,89,900.
 
US gold prices climbed to a record high on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand on fresh US-China trade concerns, while broader economic and political uncertainties and expectations of further US interest rate cuts also lent support.  Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,043.14 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $4,059.30 earlier in the day.
 US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.5 per cent to $4,059.60.
 
Non-yielding bullion has surged 54 per cent year-to-date, driven by geopolitical risks, central bank purchases, exchange-traded fund inflows, US rate-cut expectations, and tariff-related economic concerns.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $50.31 per ounce, platinum rose 2.6 per cent to $1,628.5 and palladium gained 2.1 per cent to $1,434.75.  Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that silver prices were expected to rise in the medium term due to private investment flows, but warned of heightened near-term volatility and downside risks compared to gold.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,160; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold stays above $4,000 as silver tops $50 for first time amid rally

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,23,940; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,60,100

silver trading silver investment

Silver climbs to record high on gold rally, strong investor demand

gold-loan

Gold and silver ETF assets top ₹1 trillion amid red-hot price rally

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025TCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon