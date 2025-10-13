Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Best returns in 20 yrs: How much to invest in Gold, Silver in Samvat 2082?

Best returns in 20 yrs: How much to invest in Gold, Silver in Samvat 2082?

Outlook: Gold & silver deliver best Samvat returns in 20 years. Learn how much to invest in precious metals in Samvat 2082, expected prices, and smart strategies

Buy gold or silver in Samvat 2082?

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold to buy in Samvat 2082: Precious metals – Gold and Silver – have yielded one of their best Samvat returns in nearly 20 years.
 
So far in the Samvat gone by, between October 31, 2024 and October 9, 2025, gold has soared a mammoth 43.4 per cent in the international market and 52 per cent on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) in the domestic market. The yellow metal has touched new record highs 65 times so far in 2025.
 
Silver, meanwhile, has climbed 48.6 per cent globally and 65.4 per cent back home.
 
According to analysts, the rally in safe haven assets, boosted by geopolitical unrest, US tariff tensions, and strong demand, is expected to continue in the upcoming Samvat 2082.
 
 
In this backdrop, they suggest increasing allocation towards these assets in the new Hindu calendar year to up to 30 per cent of one’s portfolio to hedge against global risks.

"Gold and Silver prices have witnessed an astounding rally in 2025 supported by strong fundamentals like geopolitical tensions, US tariffs on China, rate cut expectations, US shutdown strains, and strong demand by central banks. Going ahead, until and unless there is some ease off in these uncertainties, both the safe haven assets could extend their rally," Manav Modi, commodity research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
He advised investors to allocate at least 10 per cent of their portfolios in Gold and Silver, based on their risk profiles.  ALSO READ | Gold vs Nifty: Nifty misses new highs this CY after record 2024; Gold takes the spotlight

Gold and Silver price target

Given the global headwinds, especially in the US, analysts said investors will continue to view Gold as a cornerstone of financial security, and a means to preserving wealth, balancing volatility, and hedging against inflation and geopolitical risk.
 
Silver, on the other hand, will benefit from the twin engines of investment and industrial demand.
 
Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities, said Gold could test the levels of around $4,200 and $4,450 per ounce in the international market and ₹1,28,000 and ₹1,32,000 per 10 grams, domestically, in Samvat 2082.
 
"Silver, supported by robust EV and solar panel demand, could move towards $55 and $60 per ounce globally and ₹1,60,000 and ₹1,72,000 per kg in India," he said.
 
MOFSL, meanwhile, expects Gold to reach $4,250-4,400/oz globally and ₹1,40,000-1,50,000 domestically. Silver, they said, may hit $60 (₹1,85,000).  ALSO READ | Time to book profit in gold, silver after 61% jump in the last one year?

How to invest in Gold and Silver in Samvat 2082?

 
While it is largely believed that allocating 10-15 per cent of one’s portfolio towards precious metals like Gold and Silver is acceptable, analysts said the new Samvat could be all about increasing allocation to these metals.
 
Kalantri of Mehta Equities added investors could consider maintaining a 20-30 per cent allocation in precious metals to hedge against inflation and market volatility.
 
As a strategy, Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer at InCred Money said Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Gold Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), Sovereign Gold Bonds, and Digital Gold and Silver have gained popularity among retail investors recently.
 
"Given that they provide low entry points, high liquidity, and no making charges, investors could consider these options while investing in gold and silver this Samvat,” he added.  ALSO READ | Silver to outperform gold? Emkay Wealth predicts 20% jump in one year

Mind the risks

Nonetheless, analysts sound caution and warn against near-term volatility following the significant price surge over the past year.
 
A report by DSP Asset Managers pointed out that Gold prices, currently above $4,000 an ounce, are firmly above the mid-point ($3,825) of their 'theoretical price framework' – a method used to calculate the long-term average price of the metal using total mined gold available, dollar money supply, and euro money supply.
 
"A run up above the mid-point leaves investors dependent on market sentiment and no margin of safety. And while the gold bull market seems far from over, it may pause for an extended period," the report stated, suggesting investors turn cautious and 'add' gold only on 'meaningful pullbacks'.
 
Silver, on the contrary, still has room to reach the theoretical midpoint of $64. However, booking partial and adding at lower levels is advisable.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

