Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $68.64 per barrel at 0005 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost 16 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $64.64

oil refinery

US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after surging nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, as traders kept a close watch on developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the potential impact on fuel supplies from the region.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $68.64 per barrel at 0005 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost 16 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $64.64.

Both contracts rose to their highest in over two weeks on Monday, with WTI futures climbing above the 100-day moving average.

"The risks for crude oil prices appear tilted toward further gains, particularly if the price sustains a move above the $64-$65 resistance level," IG analysts said in a note.

 

Oil's rally on Monday was primarily driven by concerns of supply disruptions as Ukraine struck Russian energy infrastructure, and as traders anticipated more US sanctions on Russian oil.

Also Read

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil holds steady on US-Russia deal reports, closes week down around 5%

Crude, Crude oil

Russian oil offered to India at discounted rates amid tariff pressure

crude oil, oil

Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Oil falls $2 a barrel on worries about Opec+ supply, US jobs data

oil sector, crude oil

Oil prices change little as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

The attacks disrupted Moscow's oil processing and exports, created gasoline shortages in some parts of Russia, and came in response to Moscow's advances on the front lines and its pounding of Ukraine's gas and power facilities.

Barclays, in a note to clients on Monday, said that oil prices remain in a tight range amid geopolitical volatility and relatively resilient fundamentals.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks.

Traders are also awaiting the latest US inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the day, with expectations pointing to a fall in crude and gasoline stocks but a possible build in distillate inventories. [EIA/S]

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

Gold

'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes'

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,520, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Gold prices

Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Topics : Donald Trump Oil Prices US oil prices Russia Ukraine Conflict Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon