Binance says 90% of assets stolen in record hack have been replenished

Binance has replenished 90 per cent of the assets stolen in the October 29-30 cyberattack, which resulted in the loss of an estimated $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion in digital assets, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday.

The cryptocurrency exchange said the replenishment involved funds from its own corporate treasury, a portion of its Futures Insurance Fund and its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), Reuters said.

The exchange, as per the news agency, said its next priority was to resume withdrawal services for users. It also expects to partially deploy the SAFU fund over the next 24 hours as part of its replenishment efforts.

The scale of the attack has raised concerns within the company, with employees privately expressing doubts about receiving their annual bonuses this year, even as Binance publicly maintained that it could easily reimburse the losses, people familiar with the matter said.

The breach, which affected the exchange's hot wallets across 10 to 11 blockchains, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tron, Solana and the XRP Ledger, is being described as the largest cryptocurrency theft in history.

The cryptocurrency industry has faced several major cyberattacks in recent years. Last month, exchange Bitget suffered an attack that resulted in the loss of $388 million. In February 2025, hackers stole nearly $1.5 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. However, the scale of the latest Binance breach has shocked even industry veterans.