Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Binance says 90% of assets stolen in record hack have been replenished

Binance says 90% of assets stolen in record hack have been replenished

The cryptocurrency exchange said the replenishment included funds from its own corporate treasury

Binance hack 2026, Binance stolen assets, cryptocurrency theft, crypto exchange cyberattack, Binance corporate treasury

Binance (File Photo: Reuters)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Binance has replenished 90 per cent of the assets stolen in the October 29-30 cyberattack, which resulted in the loss of an estimated $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion in digital assets, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday. 
 
The cryptocurrency exchange said the replenishment involved funds from its own corporate treasury, a portion of its Futures Insurance Fund and its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), Reuters said. 
 
The exchange, as per the news agency, said its next priority was to resume withdrawal services for users. It also expects to partially deploy the SAFU fund over the next 24 hours as part of its replenishment efforts.
 
 
The scale of the attack has raised concerns within the company, with employees privately expressing doubts about receiving their annual bonuses this year, even as Binance publicly maintained that it could easily reimburse the losses, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The breach, which affected the exchange's hot wallets across 10 to 11 blockchains, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tron, Solana and the XRP Ledger, is being described as the largest cryptocurrency theft in history.
 
The cryptocurrency industry has faced several major cyberattacks in recent years. Last month, exchange Bitget suffered an attack that resulted in the loss of $388 million. In February 2025, hackers stole nearly $1.5 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. However, the scale of the latest Binance breach has shocked even industry veterans.

More From This Section

Binance

Binance's possible hack triggers $3 billion freeze in crypto assets

cryptocurrency, crypto, cyber crime

Parliamentary panel may recommend govt for action on monitoring crypto

Adam Back: Bitcoin pioneer, Blockstream co-founder and Satoshi debate

Who is Adam Back, the Bitcoin pioneer behind Blockstream and Liquid?

bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency back above $3 trillion as risky bets grow

Bitcoin price correction, crypto market drop, Bitcoin price 2025, US yields impact crypto, ETF crypto flows, AI bubble fears, BTC volatility, crypto investor strategy, macro risks crypto, Bitcoin long term outlook

FIU issues notice to 15 crypto service providers, asks to take down URLs

Topics : cryptocurrency Hacking Markets News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 8:23 PM IST