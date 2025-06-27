Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bitcoin tops $108k before pullback amid options expiry; altcoins retreat

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, briefly surpassed the $2,500 level but failed to hold gains

cryptocurrency, crypto

Ripple (XRP), Biswap (BSW), Wormhole (W), Solana (SOL), and AICell (AICELL) were among the top trending cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap on Friday.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bitcoin price today, Friday, January 27, 2025:  The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), briefly crossed the $108,000 mark on Friday before retreating, as traders remained cautious ahead of the $40 billion options expiry scheduled later in the day.
 
Bitcoin was trading at around $107,397.18, down 0.21 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.34 billion, at 11:22 AM on Friday, June 27, 2025, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency fluctuated between $106,519.66 and $108,190.55 during the same period. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at approximately $2.13 trillion, maintaining its position as the most valuable digital asset.

Analysts see resistance at $108k levels

For Bitcoin, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform, believes that there is likely to be some downward pressure, with $105,000 serving as a key support level. "Bitcoin should rally strongly early next week with the US Fed indicating three further interest rate cuts in 2025. Altcoins have not shown strength in the last 2 days, with Bitcoin dominance hitting a new yearly high around 66 per cent," said Subburaj. Till this metric reverses to 62 per cent, Subburaj suggests investors are better off holding a Bitcoin majority in their crypto portfolios.  ALSO READ: Silver price outlook: 'Buy on dip' suggests analyst; check key levels here  Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, remains optimistic and said that Bitcoin is trading steadily above $107,100 after testing resistance at $108,000, a key level where both buyers and sellers are actively engaged.
 
 
"If the buyers maintain conviction, we could see seller liquidity absorbed around $108k, setting the stage for a potential breakout. The market sentiment remains strong, supported by regulatory progress like the Senate Banking Committee’s aim to pass digital asset market structure legislation by September," said Patel. Additionally, the weakening Dollar Index continues to bring capital into the market.
 
For the flagship currency, Patel sees the support at current levels lies at $106,000.

Crypto market update

Bitcoin holds above $107k; analysts eye $110k breakout; altcoins mixed

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bulls take charge as Bitcoin reclaims $106k: What's driving crypto markets?

Geopolitical jitters hit crypto: Bitcoin breaks $100k, Ethereum below $2.5k

Ethereum, and other altcoins retreat

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, briefly surpassed the $2,500 level but failed to hold gains. It was last quoted at $2,451.87, down 0.98 percent, with a trading volume of $1.7 billion. Ethereum’s 24-hour price range stood between $2,386.32 and $2,500.11.
 
Other major cryptocurrencies were also under pressure. Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading about 1 percent lower, while Cardano (ADA) declined by 2.12 percent. Solana (SOL) dropped 2.78 percent, Binance Coin (BNB) edged lower by 0.20 percent, and Ripple (XRP) fell by 4 percent. Meanwhile, the US dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether (USDT) remained flat at $1.
 
First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

