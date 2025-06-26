Bitcoin holds above $107k; analysts eye $110K breakout; altcoins mixed

Bitcoin price today, Thursday, June 26, 2025: Bitcoin (BTC) bulls have regained momentum, with the flagship cryptocurrency holding firmly above the $107,600 mark. The rebound comes on the back of a dovish tone from the US Federal Reserve and easing geopolitical tensions, both of which have improved risk sentiment across global markets. Bitcoin briefly touched an intraday high of $108,305 before retreating slightly, as profit booking emerged at higher levels. Despite the minor pullback, the broader sentiment remains positive, said the analysts.
At last check, Bitcoin was trading at $107,686.26, up 1.31 per cent over the past 24 hours, with trading volumes reaching $51.76 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency fluctuated between $106,180.47 and $108,305.54 during the session. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at $2.13 trillion, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Bitcoin is currently trading nearly 3.8 per cent below its all-time high of $111,970.17, which was recorded on May 22, 2025. That said, the corporate accumulation of Bitcoin continues to rise, with Metaplanet now holding more BTC than Tesla.
Bitcoin's consolidation sets up a potential breakout
Bitcoin has risen, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Platform, said, aided by a dovish US Fed tone as well as by equity markets showing strength. Open interest suggests a possible squeeze towards $110,000 before a reversal. "If a pullback ensues, key levels around $106,000 and $104,000 should offer strong support," said Subburaj.
Bitcoin’s recent rebound above $107,000, Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, reflects robust market confidence, especially as it continues to hold above the key short-term holder realised price of $98,000. "This level not only serves as psychological support but also reinforces the bullish momentum building around BTC. Current consolidation near $107,400–$108,000 sets up a potential breakout toward $110,000 and $112,000," said Sehgal.
With the US Dollar Index hitting a multi-year low, Sehgal believes Bitcoin is increasingly being viewed as a resilient high-growth asset in times of macroeconomic uncertainty.
Ethereum and other altcoins
Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) has posted a solid 15 per cent recovery from recent lows, currently consolidating above $2,450 and eyeing a breakout past the $2,550 resistance zone. Last check, it was trading at $2,473.06, higher by 1.53 per cent with a trading volume of $18.17 billion. Ethereum has traded in the range of $2,394.61 – $2,519.62 in the last 24 hours.
Among other popular altcoins, Ripple (XRP) was trading higher by 0.33 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) by 0.30 per cent, while Cardano (ADA) was trading lower by 2.2 per cent, Hyperliquid (HYPE) was down 2 per cent, and Solana (SOL) was lower by 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether was trading flat at $1.