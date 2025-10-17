Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diwali Delight! These 14 stocks go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Diwali Delight! These 14 stocks go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Among the major names, Accelya Solutions India tops the dividend chart with a final dividend of ₹40 per share, with the record date set for October 24, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

As the festive spirit lights up Dalal Street, investors have more reasons to cheer this Diwali. A total of 14 companies — including LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Accelya Solutions India, and Uniparts India — are set to trade ex-dividend next week, rewarding shareholders with dividend payouts.
 
According to data available on the BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend between Monday, October 20, and Friday, October 24, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates will be eligible to receive the declared payouts.
 
Among the major names, Accelya Solutions India tops the dividend chart with a final dividend of ₹40 per share, with the record date set for October 24, 2025. This is followed by Uniparts India, which has declared a special dividend of ₹22.50 per share (record date: October 23). LTIMindtree trails closely with an interim dividend of ₹22 per share, also with a record date of October 24.
 
 
In the IT pack, Tech Mahindra will trade ex-dividend on October 20, rewarding shareholders with ₹15 per share, while Cyient will pay an interim dividend of ₹16 per share on October 24.
 
Among other key announcements, Kajaria Ceramics and Thyrocare Technologies will go ex-dividend on October 24, declaring ₹8 and ₹7 per share, respectively. 

The financial services segment will also be active, with HDB Financial Services and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) offering interim dividends of ₹2 and ₹1.05 per share, both turning ex-dividend on October 24.
 
In the real estate and consumer goods space, Oberoi Realty and Rama Phosphates will trade ex-dividend on October 20, offering ₹2 and ₹0.50 per share, respectively. 
Company Ex-dividend Announcement Record date
Oberoi Realty Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 21, 2025
Rama Phosphates Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Oct 21, 2025
Tech Mahindra Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹15 Oct 21, 2025
Tips Music Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Oct 21, 2025
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Oct 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 Oct 23, 2025
Ksolves India Oct 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Oct 23, 2025
Uniparts India Oct 23, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹22.50 Oct 23, 2025
Accelya Solutions India Oct 24, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹40 Oct 24, 2025
Cyient Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Oct 24, 2025
HDB Financial Services Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 24, 2025
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.05 Oct 24, 2025
Kajaria Ceramics Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Oct 24, 2025
LTIMindtree Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹22 Oct 24, 2025
Thyrocare Technologies Oct 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Oct 24, 2025
Meanwhile, Tips Music has announced a dividend of ₹4 per share, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will reward investors with ₹6.50 per share, both turning ex-dividend on October 23.
 
Ksolves India will also trade ex-dividend the same day, with a payout of ₹5 per share.
 
Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed on October 21, and 22 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and Balipratipada, respectively. However, a special Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21, with the pre-open session from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM, followed by the main trading window from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, and a closing session till 3:05 PM.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

