US SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations



The agency on Monday sued Binance and Zhao for failing to restrict U.S. customers from its platform and misleading investors about its market surveillance controls, as well as for operating an unregistered securities exchange.

The world's largest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao operated a "web of deception" that included artificially inflating its trading volumes and diverting customer assets, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged on Monday.



The SEC also alleged that from at least September 2019 until June 2022, Sigma Chain, a trading firm owned and controlled by Zhao, engaged in wash trading that artificially inflated the trading volume of crypto asset securities on the Binance.US Platform.

The SECâ€™s complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also alleged that Binance and Zhao secretly control customersâ€™ assets, allowing them to commingle and divert customer funds, and that Binance created separate U.S. entities â€œas part of an elaborate scheme to evade U.S. federal securities laws.



Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges. In a tweet, Zhao said Binance would issue a response once it has reviewed the SEC's complaint, and said the exchange's team is "standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits."

"We allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law, said SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Also Read Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023 Crypto wrap: SEC's fine on Kraken poses wider threat to market, say experts Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance Crypto wrap: Market remained in green despite rate hikes by Fed, BoE Crypto wrap: Market stable even as FTX fallout claims one more victim Can leverage learnings from India on crypto regulations: WEF research Crypto wrap: US debt ceiling negotiations keeping market on the toes Hackers stole about $400 mn from crypto projects in Q1 2023: Report There is need for tech-driven regulations for digital assets: Report Crypto wrap: High fluctuation in market due to US debt ceiling crisis



The move is the latest in a series of legal woes for Binance, which was also sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in March for operating what the regulator alleged were an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program, with Zhao calling those charges "disappointing and an incomplete recitation of facts. Binance is also under investigation by the Justice Department for suspected money laundering and sanctions violations, according to people familiar with the probe.

Binance's cryptocurrency BNB, the world's fourth largest by market size, dropped more than 5% on the news.



While its holding company is based in the Cayman Islands, Binance says it does not have a headquarters and has declined to state the location of its main Binance.com exchange.

The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance was founded in Shanghai in 2017 by CEO Changpeng Zhao, a Canadian citizen born and raised until the age of 12 in China.



The firm has processed at least $10 billion in payments for criminals and companies seeking to evade U.S. sanctions, Reuters has previously reported.

Binance's global trading platform, Binance.com dominates the crypto trading landscape, last year processing trades worth about $65 billion a day with up to 70% of the market.



financial rules that require client money to be kept separate.

Reuters also reported on May 23 that Binance commingled its customers funds with its corporate revenues in Silvergate Bank account belonging to trading firm Merit Peak, in breach of U.S.