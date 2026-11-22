In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Narayanan adds that opportunities are also there in mid and smallcaps, as several companies have high-quality earnings and good valuations. Edited excerpts:

With foreign flows returning, do you see this as the beginning of a sustained reversal in flows? Foreign flows historically have been influenced by relative earnings growth (between economies), valuations, currency movements and global asset allocation decisions.

Over the past year, several Asian markets benefited from the sharp increase in artificial intelligence (AI)-led capital expenditure and corresponding earnings upgrades.

India, meanwhile, experienced a period of continued trend-line earnings growth (alongside a valuation premium), which affected foreign allocations.

Good part is that the underlying Indian macroeconomic fundamentals remain resilient and corporate balance sheets are also healthy. Domestic demand is supportive and the earnings cycle has started improving resulting in more moderated starting valuations which makes the risk-reward more reasonable.

What can also provide foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued confidence is active primary and secondary markets amid large macro uncertainty around the world.

This has allowed institutions and multinational corporations (MNCs) to recycle capital at various stages of evolution of the businesses they are invested in.

The important factor will be the sustainability of earnings growth and how India's valuations compare with other emerging markets. While the ingredients are in place, the timing and consistency of these flows are difficult to predict.

Do the current valuations provide enough room for the rally to continue?

We believe valuations have become more reasonable following 26 months of virtually flat returns at the index level — when earnings delivery has continued and possibly even accelerated. This has made India’s valuation premium attractive versus historical trends.

It would be incorrect to characterise the entire market as either cheap or expensive. There is considerable divergence across sectors and individual companies.

Historically, sustainable equity returns have been driven by a combination of earnings growth, improvement in return ratios and the valuation paid at the time of investment.

We are in an environment where investors are rewarding businesses that generate healthy near-term cash flows, have resilient balance sheets and can deliver sustainable earnings growth. Higher interest rates and capital costs also make distant earnings less valuable relative to near-term cash generation.

Therefore, while valuations provide room for selective opportunities, we believe the next phase of returns is likely to be driven more by earnings delivery and stock selection than by valuation re-rating.

What are the risks that can derail recovery?

The biggest risks are external macroeconomic shocks and any disappointment in the earnings recovery. India remains a net importer of crude oil, and a sustained increase in energy prices can have implications for inflation, current account deficit, currency stability and corporate profitability.

Additionally, elevated global interest rates, rising US bond yields and currency depreciation could influence foreign investor allocations towards India.

Another risk is that market expectations may run ahead of actual earnings delivery. While the recent earnings trend is encouraging, the recovery is not uniform across companies and sectors. Businesses with stretched balance sheets, weak cash flows or excessive dependence on external funding could face challenges in a higher cost-of-capital environment.

Largecaps as a segment have done better than mid and smallcaps in recent weeks after a long period of underperformance. Can this trend continue?

We believe largecaps can continue to attract investor interest, particularly given their relatively better liquidity, established businesses and, in several cases, more reasonable valuations following the market correction.

The recent return of foreign flows has also supported largecap performance. But, opportunities are present across large, mid and smallcaps. And, the distinction increasingly lies in the quality of earnings and valuations rather than market capitalisation alone.

Within the mid and smallcap universe, we remain interested in companies that are among the leaders in their respective industries, have established competitive advantages and possess the potential to graduate into larger businesses.

Which sectors and themes do you find most attractive now?

Overall, our approach remains bottom-up. Through our investment framework, the underlying common threads we find are in businesses linked to India's manufacturing and investment cycle.

As highlighted earlier, given the current economic backdrop, we tend to favour near-term cash flow potential over distant cash flows, and asset-heavy businesses over asset-light businesses.

We find opportunities across metals, textiles, auto ancillaries, cement and few industrials names. These sectors could benefit from domestic infrastructure creation, capacity utilisation, supply-chain diversification and gradual shift towards alternative manufacturing locations.

We also see opportunities arising from changing consumption preferences, particularly the growing preference for experiences over ownership of certain physical goods.

Additionally, new free-trade agreements and access to newer export markets could create opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

Within financials, we remain interested in businesses with healthy balance sheets and prudent underwriting standards.

The second-quarter earnings season is underway. What is your assessment of the results announced so far?