Acetech E-Commerce IPO opens Feb 27: Check price band, size, key dates

Acetech E-Commerce IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Acetech E-Commerce, a dropshipping, teleshopping, and cross-border selling company, will open for public subscription on Friday, February 27, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹48.95 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 4.4 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹106 to ₹112 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,68,800 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,400 shares.

Incorporated in 2014, Acetech E-Commerce is engaged in e-commerce activities including dropshipping, teleshopping, and cross-border selling. The company distributes products through major online platforms such as Naaptol, Shop101, and GlowRoad, as well as through its own dedicated portals.

Here are the key details of the Acetech E-Commerce IPO:

Acetech E-Commerce IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 5, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, March 6. Acetech E-Commerce shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Gretex Corporate Services is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹1.7 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for marketing and advertisement expenses, and ₹7 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹70.28 crore, up 16.7 per cent from ₹60.24 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹9.34 crore in FY25, up 40 per cent from ₹6.64 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹6.87 crore against ₹4.02 crore in FY24.