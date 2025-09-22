Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 97% on the first day of bidding

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 97% on the first day of bidding

The categories for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors got full subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 95%

initial public offerings, IPO

The Gujarat-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 38.1 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 287 crore at the upper end of the price band, by a promoter and other selling sh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Atlanta Electricals Ltd, manufacturer of power, auto and inverter duty transformers, got subscribed 97 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The received bids for 63,51,928 shares against 65,38,439 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The categories for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors got full subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 95 per cent.

Atlanta Electricals Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs 205 crore from anchor investors.

The company's Rs 687-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 24. The price band of Rs 718-754 per share values the company at roughly Rs 5,800 crore at the upper end.

 

The Gujarat-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 38.1 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 287 crore at the upper end of the price band, by a promoter and other selling shareholders.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for payment of debt, supporting working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Company News Markets News NSE

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

