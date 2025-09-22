Monday, September 22, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / PhonePe posts 40% revenue surge, turns free cash flow positive ahead of IPO

PhonePe posts 40% revenue surge, turns free cash flow positive ahead of IPO

Fintech firm crosses Rs 7,000 crore in revenue as adjusted EBITDA and PAT soar; diversification into lending and broking fuels growth momentum

phonepe

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound fintech firm PhonePe recorded Rs 7,115 crore in revenue, reflecting a strong 40 per cent year-on-year growth, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
 
This was accompanied by the company turning free cash flow positive, with cash flow from operations amounting to Rs 1,202 crore.
 
PhonePe continued to improve its bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA (excluding ESOP costs) more than doubling to Rs 1,477 crore (from Rs 652 crore in the prior year), and adjusted PAT (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripling to Rs 630 crore (from Rs 197 crore in the prior year).
 
 
The company also recorded positive adjusted EBIT (excluding ESOP costs) for the first time at Rs 117 crore.
 
These strong results have been the outcome of PhonePe diversifying its offerings for consumers and merchants over the last couple of years with its entry into loan distribution and stock broking, adding to its existing payments and financial services suite.
 
The company reportedly also plans to file its DRHP later this year for a potential listing on the Indian exchanges.
 

More From This Section

upGrad eyes more university tie-ups in Asia as US campuses lose appeal

upGrad eyes more university tie-ups in Asia as US campuses lose appeal

Unispace

Unispace India eyes ₹350 cr revenue by FY26 on GCC-led expansionpremium

EvoluteIQ Team

AI startup EvoluteIQ secures $53 mn to scale agentic automation tech

Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor's ARKS targets ₹36 cr in FY26, to add 2 stores in 2025

ecommerce, e-commerce

E-com firms focus on cybersecurity ahead of high-volume festive seasonpremium

Topics : IPO PhonePe UPI Online Payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon