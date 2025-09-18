Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / GK Energy raises ₹139.27 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

GK Energy raises ₹139.27 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The company has allotted 91.03 lakh equity shares to 13 funds at Rs 153 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 139.27 crore, it added

initial public offerings, IPO

The Pune-based firm's offering is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh equity shares, worth Rs 65 crore at the upper end, by selling shareholders.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider GK Energy on Thursday said it has collected over Rs 139 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

Some of the institutions that participated in the anchor round included HSBC Mutual Fund (MF), Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Motilal Oswal MF, Bandhan MF, Pinebridge Global Funds, Societe Generale, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The company has allotted 91.03 lakh equity shares to 13 funds at Rs 153 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 139.27 crore, it added.

The Rs 465-crore IPO will be open for public subscription from September 19 to 23. The price band has been fixed at Rs 145-153 per share.

 

The Pune-based firm's offering is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh equity shares, worth Rs 65 crore at the upper end, by selling shareholders.

Also Read

Wall Street

Big tech, small-cap stocks rise in wake of US Fed's rate reduction

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Benchmark indices hit 10-weeks highs after US Fed's 25 bps rate cut

initial public offerings, IPO

Ahead of IPO, Saatvik Green Energy garners ₹269 cr from anchor investors

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Fund review: Aditya BSL Large Cap Fund

Groww

Groww accounted for 40% of direct plan SIP inflows in mutual fund industrypremium

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 322.5 crore will be utilised for funding the company's long-term working capital requirements, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The company is India's largest pure play provider of engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. It offers farmers an end-to-end single source solution for the survey, design, supply, assembly and installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of solar-powered pump systems.

IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO, initial public offering

Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore

cars, used cars, road, safety, traffic

India's top used-car startups line up for IPOs worth over $1 billion

initial public offerings, IPO

Investors subscribe to VMS TMT IPO over eight times its offer size on Day 1

IPO, initial public offering

Prosus NV doubles stake in Urban Company ahead of $1.8 billion IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Topics : IPO Markets News Stock Market News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon