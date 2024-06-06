Business Standard
Bajaj Housing Finance approves to file IPO to raise Rs 4,000 crore

The IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances, the company added.

Reuters
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

India's Bajaj Housing Finance approved to file for an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,000 crore ($479.2 million) on Thursday.
 
The firm, a unit of non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance, said the IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders.
 
In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or those entities with 500 billion rupees of assets under management.
 
According to RBI norms, Bajaj Housing Finance, which was a part of the list, was required to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.
 
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

