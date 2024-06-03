Sebi seeks additional IPO disclosures to speed up clearance process

In a bid to fasten the processing time for initial public offers (IPOs), the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has sought additional details from lead managers (LMs) at the time of filing draft documents.

The market regulator sent a letter to the bankers last week containing over two dozen new disclosure requirements.

The average time taken by Sebi to clear the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)—a document that companies have to file before tapping public funds—has declined to less than three months in 2024 (until May 31). By comparison, it took an average of 126 days and 108 days for the regulator in 2022 and 2023, shows an analysis of data provided by Prime Database, a primary market tracking firm.

Of over 45 IPO applications filed since January 1, only nine have been approved with the average time taken for approval being 87 days, as per data shared by Prime Database. However, nearly half a dozen of these filings were withdrawn or rejected.

The additional disclosures sought by Sebi are around pre-IPO placements, shareholder details, prior agreements, ESOP allottees, among a slew of additional data.

“With these additional disclosures, the time taken to process IPO applications may decrease, but the level to which these granular details have been sought may increase the prior work needed to be done by merchant bankers before filing the DRHP,” said a legal expert.

As per the new guidelines, lead managers will have to confirm that allottees under ESOPs are employees only, disclose the price and the name of the shareholder on the day of allotment in case any pre-IPO placement is done, disclose names of suppliers or customers in cases where more than 50 per cent of supplies or revenue originates from top 10 suppliers or customers, and specify details of arrangements like acquisition, merger, slump sale, etc., with information on valuation and relationship with the promoters or directors, if any.

Further, it has directed LMs to ensure that there is no conflict of interest between suppliers, third-party service providers, and the company or promoters.

“If the company raises funds between DRHP and RHP, such funds have to be utilised by the company towards general corporate purposes as disclosed in the DRHP. If the company wants to use the money for any other object, they need to have an auditor certify the manner in which they will deploy this money,” said another expert.

After a company files for an IPO, Sebi may seek additional details from merchant bankers, and the companies can also file addendums to their draft documents based on clarifications sought by the market regulator.

The move from the regulator for seeking these additional details from the get-go is expected to reduce the time required for clarifications with the issuer and increase the processing time of documents. However, the move could mean more paperwork and time for companies filing their DRHPs.