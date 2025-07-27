Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

Sattva Group and Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) receives Sebi approval to launch a ₹4,800 crore REIT-IPO, following a ₹1,400 crore pre-IPO placement

ipo market listing share market

The REIT reported a net operating income of ₹3,432 crore in FY24, underlining the scale and profitability of its rental-yielding commercial properties.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sattva Group and Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) public issue.
 
The offering, expected to open in the first week of August, aims to raise ₹4,800 crore, making it one of the largest REIT IPOs in the country.
 
KRT has already raised ₹1,400 crore in a pre-IPO placement last month. The company had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi in March 2025.
 
The company plans to use proceeds from the issue to reduce debt. "We plan to reduce our leverage by utilizing a significant portion of net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay certain indebtedness incurred by the Asset Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)," the company stated in the DRHP.
 
 
The company plans to reduce debt by 21 per cent using the funds from the IPO proceeds. "Our total borrowings as of September 30, 2024, were ₹19,948.29 crore. We expect our total debt on listing to be less than 21 per cent of our initial GAV at the time of listing of Units pursuant to the Issue," the company stated.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi considers easing rules for issuers of non-convertible securities

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; price band set at Rs 140-150

retail investors

NSE investor base rises 4 times amid IPO hopes and market anticipation

initial public offerings, IPO

July emerges hottest month for IPOs in 2025, with cos raising over ₹10k crpremium

commodities

Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

 
The company currently owns over 46 million square feet of office space across 29 properties, primarily located in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. KRT’s portfolio includes 30 office assets spread across major Indian cities.
 
Notable assets in the portfolio include One BKC and One World Center in Mumbai, Knowledge City and Knowledge Park in Hyderabad, and Cessna Business Park and Sattva Softzone in Bengaluru.
 
With a proposed fundraise of approximately ₹6,200 crore, Knowledge Realty Trust is poised to launch India's largest REIT IPO. 
The REIT reported a net operating income of ₹3,432 crore in FY24, underlining the scale and profitability of its rental-yielding commercial properties.
 
Blackstone and Sattva Group, the two founding sponsors, will retain around 80 per cent ownership in the REIT post-listing. The sponsors have committed to a brand-neutral strategy for future expansion, aiming to grow KRT’s portfolio through acquisitions.
 
The REIT is expected to launch investor roadshows this week, according to a PTI report, with the price band for the IPO likely to be announced on August 30.
 
Sattva Group, based in Bengaluru, has delivered over 74 million sq ft of real estate across commercial, residential, hospitality, and co-working segments, with an additional 75 million sq ft under development.
 
Currently, India has four listed REITs — Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust. Among them, Nexus is retail-focused, while the others primarily own rent-generating office spaces.

More From This Section

IPO, initial public offering

Sotefin Bharat plans ₹80 cr IPO to build parking robot unit in West Bengal

initial public offering, IPO

NephroPlus files DRHP, aims to raise ₹353.4 crore via fresh equity issue

initial public offering, IPO

NSDL to launch ₹4,000-crore IPO on July 30; bidding ends August 1

initial public offering, IPO

Patel Chem Specialities SME IPO: Issue price band fixed at ₹82-84/share

(from left) M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Nirupa Shankar, MD, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Ananda Natarajan, CFO, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited during an IPO conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brigade Hotel likely to add 960 rooms, expand luxury business by FY29premium

Topics : IPO Markets News REIT Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon