Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE's investor base surges ahead of anticipated IPO, driving mkt optimism

NSE's investor base surges ahead of anticipated IPO, driving mkt optimism

Retail investors have driven a remarkable four-fold increase in the NSE's investor base, following operational changes and growing IPO anticipation

National stock exchange, NSE

This marks a substantial rise from around ₹1,600 at the start of the current financial year. ( Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anticipation of a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) is driving a remarkable influx of retail investors into the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
The exchange's public shareholder base has ballooned to 1.57 lakh as of June 2025, a dramatic four-fold increase since the end of March.
 
Retail investors, defined as individuals holding nominal share capital up to ₹2 lakh, are leading this charge. Their numbers skyrocketed from approximately 34,000 in March to 1.46 lakh by June, boosting their collective stake in the country's largest exchange from 9.89 per cent to 11.81 per cent. 
 
This surge also follows a significant operational change: the activation of NSE's International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) on March 24. This unique global code has streamlined the share transfer process, slashing transaction times from months to just days.  
 

Market participants confirm shares are now freely transferable, with robust volumes from both buyers and sellers.
 
"The pre-ISIN era involved cumbersome document compliance, limiting transactions," explained Abhay Doshi, Co-founder of UnlistedArena. "Since the stock was effectively 'defreezed,' we've seen robust investor demand significantly expanding the shareholder base. Growing clarity and progress on the IPO have further fueled this positive sentiment."
 
The heightened demand has propelled NSE's unlisted share price to ₹2,225 apiece, valuing the exchange at approximately ₹5.5 trillion. 
 
This marks a substantial rise from around ₹1,600 at the start of the current financial year.
 
"The rise underscores growing retail confidence in the exchange as a wealth creation opportunity," noted Uday Tardalkar, economist and market expert. "We're also seeing stake dilution from some long-term HNI holders."
 
While retail ownership surged, the stake held by individual public shareholders owning over ₹2 lakh share capital dipped slightly to 9.52 per cent (from 9.64 per cent). Foreign ownership also declined by nearly one percentage point since March.
 
IPO hopes have intensified following indications that the NSE is nearing a ₹1,388-crore settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding long-pending co-location and dark fibre cases. Sources suggest Sebi could grant the crucial no-objection certificate (NOC) for filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) within the next two months. 
 
"Strong investor demand for ownership creates a compelling case for listing," stated Mrugank Paranjape, Chairman of the IMC Task Force on Capital Markets and Managing Partner at MCQube. "Listing will enable better public price discovery, addressing the current lack of clarity on valuation."
 
Among NSE’s top shareholders are Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), SBI Capital Markets, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), State Bank of India (SBI), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and prominent investor Radhakishan Damani.

Topics : Markets News National Stock Exchange initial public offerings

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

