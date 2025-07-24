Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Patel Chem Specialities SME IPO: Issue price band fixed at ₹82-84/share

Patel Chem Specialities SME IPO: Issue price band fixed at ₹82-84/share

The IPO will open on July 25 and conclude on July 29. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE's SME platform, Patel Chem Specialities said in a statement

initial public offering, IPO

Incorporated in 2008, Patel Chem Specialities is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patel Chem Specialities, a manufacturer of starch-based pharmaceutical excipients, on Thursday fixed the price at ₹82-84 per share for its ₹58.80 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will open on July 25 and conclude on July 29. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE's SME platform, Patel Chem Specialities said in a statement.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 70 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised to set up a plant at Indrad, Mahesana, for manufacturing Croscarmellose Sodium (CCS), Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG) Corn Starch Base & Potato Starch Base and Calcium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and general corporate purposes.

 

Incorporated in 2008, Patel Chem Specialities is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Milky Mist files DRHP for largest dairy IPO in India, raising ₹2,035 cr

woodenstreet furnitute

Furniture brand WoodenStreet aims to boost revenue in 3 years, mulls IPO

kalpataru

Kalpataru registers 41% growth in pre-sales to ₹4,531 crore in FY25

ipo market listing share market

IPO-bound Indiqube Spaces' net loss narrows to ₹140 crore in FY25

ipo market listing share market

NSDL plans to start taking investor orders for IPO from next week

As of FY25, the company has an installed production capacity of 7,200 MT per year, with a capacity utilisation rate of 89 per cent.

"The IPO proceeds will fuel our strategic expansion and strengthen our presence in both domestic and international markets. The upcoming facility at Indrad, Mehsana will help us meet rising demand for key products like CCS, SSG, and Calcium CMC, and support our focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions," Bhupesh Patel, MD at Patel Chem Specialities, said.

In FY25, the company reported operating revenue of ₹105.09 crore and net profit of ₹10.57 crore.

Cumulative Capital and Unistone Capital are the book-running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; price band set at Rs 140-150

initial public offerings, IPO

July emerges hottest month for IPOs in 2025, with cos raising over ₹10k crpremium

(from left) M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Nirupa Shankar, MD, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Ananda Natarajan, CFO, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited during an IPO conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brigade Hotel likely to add 960 rooms, expand luxury business by FY29premium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital's valuation touches ₹1.38 trillion after rights issuepremium

ipo market listing share market

Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

Topics : IPO Stock Market News Pharmaceutical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon