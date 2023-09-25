JSW Infrastructure’s initial public offering (IPO) opened on Monday, with several domestic brokerage firms recommending subscription to the issue. Investors should watch out for the company’s dependence on captive business and government licences and agreements, said analysts.

The Sajjan Jindal company is the third listing by the JSW Group and it comes after a gap of 13 years. Analysts said JSW Infrastructure’s strong parentage is a positive as they flagged its dependence on group businesses.

Nirmal Bang, a stock broking firm, said a key concern about the company is related party transactions with JSW Group entities. The related party transactions “includes the land parcels owned by them and leased to the company for its ports and terminals,” said Nirmal Bang analysts in a note.

Arun Maheshwari, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Infrastructure, told Business Standard last week: “I would assert that having captive cargo is one of our strengths. Any port requires a solid anchor customer, and having one within our group, particularly with JSW Steel’s proven growth record, is advantageous.”

Nirmal Bang’s note said: “The IPO is being offered at reasonable valuations at 17.2x FY23 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and thus we recommend subscribing to the issue.”

Analysts at Anand Rathi, Stoxbox and Motilal Oswal too recommended subscribing to JSW Infrastructure’s IPO, saying the valuation was reasonable.

Also Read Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy 7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23 Sajjan Jindal may acquire 48% stake in MG Motor India, govt onboard Rockingdeals Circular Economy files IPO papers to further brand positioning Emcure Pharma plans $400-500 mn IPO in 2024; hires JP Morgan, Jefferies Updater Services raises Rs 288 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO Inspire Films to launch IPO during Sept 25-27, plans to raise Rs 21.20 cr Samhi Hotels to Sai Silks: Subscriptions drop as IPOs get bunched up

“We believe that valuations of the company are fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO,” said analysts with Anand Rathi in a note. As risks, they cited “a substantial portion of the volume of cargo handled by them is dependent on a few types of cargo and a significant reduction in, or the elimination of such cargo could adversely affect their profitability.”

"Concentration of cargo, particularly coal and iron ore, is a common concern raised. The company is therefore susceptible to a significant downturn in the trade or transportation of coking coal, iron ore and thermal coal,” said Nirmal Bang.

JSW Infrastructure is the second largest commercial port operator in India. Adani Ports and SEZ is its only listed, comparable peer. “We believe JSW Infra could benefit from the government focus on port development, limited competition and strong parentage. Hence we recommend subscribe,” said analysts with Motilal Oswal in a note.

Motilal Oswal said the company’s reliance on concession and licence agreements by government and quasi-governmental organisations could lead to termination and affect its operations.

Analysts with Stoxbox said: “The O&M (operation and maintenance) agreements are granted for limited periods of up to five years and may not be renewed on equally favourable terms or at all. The inability to renew these arrangements could adversely affect the business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows of the company.”