Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 04:12 PM IST
Business Standard
Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 119x, GMP at 25%

Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 119x, GMP at 25%

Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 subscription status: The issue has received bids for 17,02,85,600 shares against 14,28,800 shares on offer

Silky Overseas IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, June 30

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day bidding period for Silky Overseas initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The SME IPO has received robust investor interest so far, with subscription levels exceeding 119 times.
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data as of 3 PM on Wednesday, Silky Overseas has received bids for 17,02,85,600 shares against 14,28,800 shares on offer. 

Silky Overseas IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹201 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹40 or 25 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹161 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 

Silky Overseas IPO details

Silky Overseas IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, June 30. Once the subscription concludes, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 3. Silky Overseas shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, July 7.
 
The company aims to raise ₹30.68 crore through a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares. Silky Overseas has set the price band in the range of ₹153 to ₹161, with a lot size of 800 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,800 to bid for one lot at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals is ₹2,57,600 for a minimum of two lots.   

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Gretex Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds to set up additional storage facility, repayment of certain debt facilities and meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporat purposes. 

About Silky Overseas

Incorporated in May 2016, Silky Overseas is a home textile manufacturer based in Gohana, Haryana. It specialises in bedding essentials such as mink blankets, bed sheets, and comforters marketed under the brand Rian Decor. Its operations span the entire production lifecycle including knitting, dyeing, processing, printing and packaging offering an end-to-end integrated manufacturing setup. In addition to domestic markets, Silky Overseas exports to regions like West Asia. 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

