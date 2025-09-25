Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganesh Consumer IPO allotment today; Step-by-step guide to check status

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment today: Check the allotment status, GMP, tentative listing, and other key detail here

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment Today: The share allotment of Ganesh Consumer Products’ initial public offering (Ganesh Consumer Products IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 25, 2025. The public offering, valued at around ₹408 crore, received decent demand from investors.
 
Offered at a price band of ₹306–₹322 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares, the issue was subscribed 2.67 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 4.34 times.
 
This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 4.18 times and 1.15 times, respectively.
 
 
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
 

How to check Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com
 
Step 2: Navigate to the Application status check
Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.
Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Step 3: Enter the required information
 
In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.
 
In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Ganesh Consumer Products Limited’.
 
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
 
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.
 
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.
If allotted, the equivalent number of shares will be credited to your Demat account.

Check Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status on registrar’s Website – Direct link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO by visiting the official website of MUFG Intime India:

Check Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

Ahead of the allotment, the performance of unlisted shares of Ganesh Consumer Products remained lacklustre in the grey market on Thursday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, Ganesh Consumer Products shares were trading at a premium of ₹5 per share, or 1.55 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO tentative listing

Shares of Ganesh Consumer Products are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29, 2025. Current grey market trends indicate a lacklustre listing for the company's shares.
 
That said, these estimates may vary, as they are merely speculative. The grey market is unregulated, and therefore the investors’ GMP (Grey Market Premium) should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Ganesh Consumer Products

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), based in Kolkata, West Bengal, is a leading FMCG company in East India. In FY 2025, it was the third-largest brand by value in packaged whole wheat flour (atta) and the largest in wheat-based derivatives (maida, sooji, dalia) in East India.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

