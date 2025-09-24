PhonePe submits draft papers to Sebi via confidential route ahead of IPO

Fintech firm PhonePe has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) via the confidential pre-filing route ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).
“The company has filed the pre-filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (PDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in relation to the initial public offering of its equity shares, under Chapter IIA of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018,” PhonePe said in a statement. PhonePe has joined startup peers like Groww, Physics Wallah, and Imagine Marketing (Boat) in opting for the confidential IPO filing route.
The company added that the filing of the PDRHP shall not necessarily mean that it will undertake the IPO.
The confidential filing route allows companies to submit their DRHP privately to Sebi, stock exchanges, and selectively market it to potential investors. This shields sensitive financial and strategic details from the larger public until they are ready to file the red herring prospectus (RHP), the precursor to the IPO launch.
The fintech firm recorded ₹7,115 crore in revenue in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), reflecting a 40 per cent year-on-year growth, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
This was accompanied by the company turning free cash flow positive, with cash flow from operations amounting to ₹1,202 crore.
PhonePe continued to improve its bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA (excluding ESOP costs) more than doubling to ₹1,477 crore from ₹652 crore in the prior year, and adjusted PAT (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripling to ₹630 crore from ₹197 crore in the previous year. The company also recorded positive adjusted EBIT (excluding ESOP costs) for the first time at ₹117 crore.